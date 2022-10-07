Corinthians lineup: Balbuena and Maycon participate in the last training session for a game with Athletico | Corinthians

Corinthians finished on Friday afternoon, at CT Joaquim Grava, the preparation for the last game before the final of the Copa do Brasil. This Saturday, at 9 pm, Timão faces Athletico at Neo Química Arena, for the 31st round of the Brasileirão.

The main novelty of the training was the presence of Balbuena, who had been out last Thursday, still recovering from a discomfort that took him out of the game against Juventude. For Saturday, however, it is not possible to pin him as a starter.

Maycon, Rafael Ramos and Júnior Moraes, who recently transitioned physically, trained with the group again. The midfielder should gain minutes against Athletico to pick up the pace of the game, while the right-back could appear among the holders for Fagner to rest.

For the next match, Vítor Pereira will not be able to count on Gil, suspended for the third yellow card. The steering wheel Fausto Vera returns from suspension and can play on Saturday.

Thinking about what Vítor Pereira has at his disposal and in the first final of the Copa do Brasil, next Wednesday, the Corinthians lineup may have: Cassius; Rafael Ramos, Bruno Méndez, Raul Gustavo and Lucas Piton; Fausto Vera, Ramiro and Giuliano; Adson, Mateus Vital and Yuri Alberto (Róger Guedes).

Corinthians is fourth in the Brazilian Championship, with 51 points, and wants to remain at the top of the table. Timão is coming off an away draw against Juventude, looking to resume the path of victory before the first leg of the Copa do Brasil final.

