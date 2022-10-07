Corinthians maintain their position at the end of the 30th round of the Brasileiro; leadership gets further away

Corinthians was ahead on the scoreboard on two occasions, but was only in the 2-2 draw against Juventude, for the Brazilian Championship. Despite the setback, Timão remained in fourth position in the ranking of the national tournament.

That’s because Flamengo, which could overtake Corinthians in this round, was only in the draw with Internacional, at Maracanã, and remained two points away from Timão. It is worth mentioning that the team from Rio Grande do Sul is also a direct competitor of the alvinegro team in the table and occupies the runner-up position with three points of advantage.

Fluminense, which comes just ahead of Corinthians, saw Vítor Pereira’s team approach the table. The team from Rio visited Atlético Goianiense and was defeated by 3-2, even after opening a two-goal lead on the scoreboard. At the moment, the tricolor team is tied in points with Timão in the table, but is ahead by the number of victories – one more.

The main negative news for Corinthians in this round came only on Thursday night. Leader Palmeiras received Coritiba at home and won 4-0. In this way, Timão is 15 points away from occupying the top of the table.

In the next round of the Brasileirão, Corinthians welcomes Athletico, at Neo Química Arena. The match takes place this Saturday, at 21:00h, and can give Timão a climb to second place in the Brazilian Championship.

Brasileirão leaderboard Classification PG J V AND D GP GC SG % 1st palm trees 66 30 19 9 two 52 20 32 73 2nd International 54 30 14 12 4 44 26 18 60 3rd Fluminense 51 30 15 6 9 48 36 12 57 4th Corinthians 51 30 14 9 7 36 29 7 57 5th Flamengo 49 30 14 7 9 48 28 20 54 6th Atletico-PR 48 30 13 9 8 36 34 two 53 7th Atlético-MG 46 30 12 10 8 38 32 6 51 8th America-MG 42 30 12 6 12 27 30 -3 47 9th Botafogo 40 30 11 7 12 31 34 -3 44 10th Sao Paulo 40 29 9 13 7 41 32 9 46 11th Strength 38 30 10 8 12 30 32 -two 42 12th Red Bull Bragantino 38 30 9 11 10 40 39 1 42 13th Goiás 38 30 9 11 10 31 36 -5 42 14th saints 37 30 9 10 11 32 28 4 41 15th Ceará 32 30 6 14 10 28 32 -4 36 16th coritiba 31 29 9 4 16 29 47 -18 36 17th cuiabá 30 30 7 9 14 22 32 -10 33 18th Atlético-GO 28 30 7 7 16 30 47 -17 31 19th Hawaii 28 30 7 7 16 28 47 -19 31 20th Youth 20 30 3 11 16 23 53 -30 22

Games on 10/04/2022

21:30 – Youth 2 x 2 Corinthians

Games on 10/05/2022

19h00 – Atlético-GO 3 x 2 Fluminense

19:00 – Ceará 1 x 1 Goiás

19h00 – Red Bull Bragantino 2 x 1 Cuiabá

19:30 – Athletico-PR 1 x 1 Fortaleza

21:30 – Santos 1 x 2 Atlético-MG

21:30 – Flamengo 0 x 0 Internacional

Games on 10/06/2022

19h00 – Palmeiras 4 x 0 Coritiba

20h00 – Avail 1 x 2 Botafogo

20h00 – América-MG 1 x 2 São Paulo

