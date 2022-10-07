CR7 pivot to Tom Brady and Gisele Bndchen’s split? Understand the rumors – More Sports

photo: Internet Playback / Twitter European newspapers point to the Portuguese ace as the reason for the separation of the Brazilian supermodel and the NFL player

The news of the separation of American football player Tom Brady and Brazilian model Gisele Bndchen was followed by several rumors regarding the reason for the divorce. The most recent of them is linked to Portuguese ace Cristiano Ronaldo. According to the English newspaper “The Sun”, the Manchester United striker would have influenced the quarterback’s decision to return to the pitch, which displeased the model.

Less than two months after the announcement of his retirement from the fields, in February of this year, the 45-year-old multi-champion came back and declared that he would return to his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, an American team.

The decision came a day after Brady watched the Premier League game between Manchester United and Tottenham. At the time, Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, shone, scoring a hat-trick for the Reds.

Shortly after the departure, the Portuguese met with Tom and his family. The quarterback recorded the encounter on the nets and, in one of the videos posted, Cristiano questioned whether his colleague was really going to abandon his career. Tom Brady only replied the next day, March 13, with the announcement of his return.

According to English tabloids, the announcement of Brady’s return was the trigger for the crisis with Gisele, who had already declared her desire for her husband’s retirement so that he could have more time with his family.