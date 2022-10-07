Crisis between Gisele and Tom Brady had “finger” of Cristiano Ronaldo, says British press; Decision did not please the model

TV and Celebrities

Cristiano Ronaldo has not commented on the speculation

Cristiano Ronaldo would have motivated Tom not to give up on retirement
© Reproduction/Instagram/@cristiano @giseleCristiano Ronaldo would have motivated Tom not to give up on retirement
Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady they are experiencing a troubled moment in their marriage. The latest events indicate that divorce can happen at any time and news outlets are looking for the reasons behind the breakup. This week, a name known to the general public got involved in the story.

the player of Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo, was mentioned by the international press as the pivot of the breakup between Gisele and Tom. That’s because the football star allegedly encouraged Brady to give up retirement. The information is from the British tabloids The Sun, daily mirror and International Business Time.

In March, Christian would have met Tom in a hotel and the two recorded stories together. In content, the CR7 question the Brady if retirement is real and the football star is silent. The newspapers allege that later, the two talked about the athlete’s end in the fields and Ronaldo would have motivated the top model to give up plans.

According to the serials, one day after posting, Tone announced that he would still participate in the current season National Football League (NFL). It is worth remembering that the Gisele stated in an interview with Elle magazine that she wanted her husband to retire to be closer to his family and children.

