Cristiano Ronaldo’s achievement may have been the reason for the end of Tom Brady’s marriage

Cristiano Ronaldo has been pointed out by the British press as the pivot of the alleged separation between the Brazilian top model Gisele Bundchen and the american football player Tom Brady . according to the newspapers The Sun and daily mirror, a meeting with the Portuguese striker would have been instrumental in Brady giving up on retirement. The player’s return to the pitch is considered the final straw for the supposed end of the couple’s relationship.

In March, Brady announced the end of retirement, the day after seeing Cristiano Ronaldo score three goals for Manchester United against Tottenham at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester. The two met after the match.

Brady, who has always sought NFL records, would have been inspired by his colleague – who became the highest scorer in official games in football history – to make his decision to return to play. He is already the greatest player in American football history, but he decided to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for one more season.

Tom Brady recorded the meeting on social media. In one of the videos shared by Brady, the Portuguese striker asks if his colleague was really going to abandon his career, and receives silence in response.

The following day, he announced that he would resume his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Since then, rumors have emerged that the decision would have caused a crisis in the marriage of Brady and Gisele, who have not yet commented on the matter.

According to the Page Six website, sources close to the couple hired divorce lawyers . In addition to the division of a millionaire estate, they must enter into an agreement on the custody of their two children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. Brady is also the father of Jack, 15, the result of a relationship with his ex-wife, Bridget. Moynahan.