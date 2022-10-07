Cruzeiro: Rômulo confirms departure from the club at the end of the season | cruise

– I had a contract until 2023. We made an agreement to end it at the end of the year (…) I am much calmer because I will leave with the mission accomplished to put the club back in Serie A – he said in an interview with ESPN Brazil.

Therefore, the player will end his time at the club in the match against CSA, on November 6, at Mineirão. Rômulo arrived at Cruzeiro last year and was used both as a side and as a midfielder.

In 2022, the player lost space at the club and became less used, especially after the arrival of Leo Pais and the consolidation of the boy Geovane Jesus in the professional team. This year, there were 25 games, only 10 for Serie B, without any goals or assists. The last time the player took the field for Cruzeiro was in the match against Brusque, on July 30th.

The 35-year-old considers that, even with the invitation received by Ronaldo to be part of the club’s management, he still has the ability to play at a high level. He stressed that leaving Cruzeiro will not be the end of his career as a professional player.

– I even received an invitation to stay at the club as part of management, but I’m still very well physically and I want to play at a high level for another two or three years (…) It won’t be the end of my career, I still have good years – commented.

