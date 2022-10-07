customer buys iPhone 13 and receives an iPhone 14 – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

no tail tied

Imagine the following situation: during a promotion, you buy a iPhone 13 of 128 GB. But suddenly the store makes a mistake and sends a iPhone 14 to your home. Well, this happened in India, after a purchase made by Flipkart.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus (Image: Playback / Apple)

The case was revealed by Twitter and reported by Gizmochina. This Tuesday (4), Ashwin Hegde reported that one of his followers bought an iPhone 13, but received an iPhone 14. He also shared two images to prove the purchase of the Apple cell phone and the wrong delivery.

The first image is a screenshot taken on the webshop. In it, it is noted that the consumer bought a 128 GB iPhone 13, in blue, for 49,019 rupees (about R$ 3,090 in direct conversion) – on the Apple website, the cell phone costs 69,900 rupees (R$ 4,405). The cell phone was delivered to the buyer on September 22.

The second photo shows the box of an iPhone 14. However, the packaging doesn’t say the storage and color of the smartphone. But it’s a lot of luck – if, we can say, an excellent discount – considering that the 128 GB iPhone 14 costs 79,900 rupees (R$ 5,035) at the Apple Store in India.

Customer buys iPhone 13 on Flipkart and receives iPhone 14 (Image: Reproduction/Twitter)

After all, what changes from the iPhone 13 to the iPhone 14?

The situation, of course, did not pass. In response to the post on Twitter, a prankster soon blurted out: “this means he ordered the iPhone 13 and received the iPhone 13”. Well, it’s a joke. But he is not so wrong.

And the explanation is very simple: both cell phones use the same processor. Unlike previous years, Apple did not update the chip of its new cell phone, which remained with the Apple A15 Bionic. The new component, known as the Apple A16 Bionic, was only intended for the most advanced models, known as the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The similarities are not restricted to the technical data sheet. The dual 12-megapixel camera remained. The cell phone also continued with the reduced notch and flat sides. But, of course, the two models are not the same.

The iPhone 14, for example, has an SOS feature to send emergency messages via satellite. The launch is also capable of detecting accidents. The other news are the Photogenic Engine and the improvements in the photographic set to capture more light, such as the larger aperture on the front camera.

The iPhone 14 went into pre-sale in Brazil this Friday (7).