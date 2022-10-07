Discover 5 movies about controversial priests like Father Kelmon on streaming

SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) – Father Kelmon, a PTB politician, ranked seventh among presidential candidates in this Sunday’s elections, but became one of the most popular on social media after becoming a joke on social media.

Its credibility is suspect. In the Globo debate, former president Lula (PT) said that Kelmon was dressed up, while Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil) called him a “priest de festa junina”.

The Syrian Orthodox Church of Antioquia in Brazil said it has no relationship with the priest. Experts have also questioned his attire and accessories, which would be too over the top for a priest.

Kelmon is not the first to go viral among controversies on social media. Discover, below, five films about Christian priests who have been talked about and know where to watch each one on streaming.

The Confessional

Father Morris is tired of his life as a priest. He can no longer bear to hear confessions full of falsehoods and lies made by the faithful daily. He is a skeptical priest and disbeliever of Christianity, until he receives a visit in the confessional that changes his perception. It is a drama film with comedy touches that questions religious principles.

USA, 2019. Directed by: Matthew Tibbenham. Starring: Jessica Lynn Parsons, Clayton Nemrow and Sarah Schreiber. 12 years. On Amazon Prime Video

The Devil of Every Day

Starring Tom Holland, the film takes place between World War II and the Vietnam War. Arvin, Holland’s character, begins to suspect that newcomer Pastor Preston Teagardin, played by Robert Pattinson, is a hoax. Until the two have a clash.

USA, 2020. Direction: Antonio Campos. With: Bill Skarsgård, Tom Holland and Banks Repeta. 18 years. on Netflix

The Exorcist

The film caused an uproar by mixing religion with horror. In the plot, an actress notices that her daughter is behaving in a strange way. A priest testifies that the girl is possessed and asks for help from another priest, an expert in exorcism, who tries to help the girl.

USA, 1973. Directed by: William Friedkin. Starring: Ellen Burstyn, Max von Sydow and Linda Blair. 14 years. For rent on Amazon Prime Video (R$7.90)

The ritual

A skeptical seminarian determined to leave the church is sent to the Vatican to study exorcism rituals. Father Lucas, a famous exorcist, shows the newcomer the darker side of religion.

USA, 2011. Direction: Mikael Håfström. With: Colin O’Donoghue, Anthony Hopkins and Ciarán Hinds. 14 years. For rent on Amazon Prime Video (R$7.90)

Spotlight: Secrets Revealed

Winner of the Oscar for best picture in 2016, the film is based on a true story about a group of journalists who come together to investigate and uncover cases of priests who abused children.

USA, 2015. Directed by: Tom McCarthy. Starring: Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton and Rachel McAdams. 12 years. For rent on Amazon Prime Video (R$6.90)