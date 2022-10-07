Discover the real story that inspired the Netflix series SUCCESS

After a long wait, the final season of the queen of the south is available on Netflix and generating numerous accolades from fans. What some people may not know yet, is that the famous trafficking series with Alice Braga is inspired by a true story.

following the story of Teresa Mendoza, a former Mexican money changer who ends up becoming the queen of a drug empire, the series is adapted from the book La Reina del Sur, from the writer Arturo Pérez-Reverte.

The book is a novel regarded as fictional, however, it seems, reverses was inspired by the lives of two of Central America’s biggest drug dealers to create the protagonist of their story.

Below you will find more details about the stories that gave rise to the Queen of the South.

The real Queen of the South is from Guatemala

the queen of the south in Alice Braga took his title based on Marllory Chacon Rossell, known as the most active money launderer in Guatemala and dubbed by the media precisely as La Reina del Sul.

chacon was the leader of a trafficking organization that transported cocaine between Guatemala and the United States, and had a close relationship with drug cartels in Colombia and Mexico.

The drug dealer was eventually arrested in 2014, after turning herself in to Miami police and confessing to her crimes of leadership in drug trafficking. Despite this, there are reports from the authorities that confirm that chacon acted as an informant DEA of the United States since 2012.

On that occasion, documents indicate that she provided important information about Mexican and Colombian cartels, until then, her business partners.

She would also have revealed information about important Central American businessmen, who were somehow involved in drug trafficking schemes that took place in Mexico, Guatemala and the United States.

Information from sources revealed that during the initial testimonies of chacon to the United States, it became known that the drug dealer has a degree in psychology and that she took the initiative to look for the department in 2012.

chacon was convicted in 2015, however, her collaboration with the US drug department allowed the drug dealer’s sentence to be reduced from 12 to 5 years in prison, resulting in her being released on bail as early as 2019.

Another “queen” may also have been used as inspiration

In addition to Marllory Chacon, Arturo Pérez-Reverte also revealed to have been inspired by the life of Sandra Avila Beltran, known as La Reina del Pacifico (The Queen of the Pacific), an important leader of the Mexican drug cartel.

Beltran was born into a family of drug dealers, being a relative of Rafael Caro Quintero, former leader of Guadalajara cartel.

As far as is known, the trafficker had several relationships with drug lords from other branches of the cartel, and her leadership is justified by the authorities as a consequence of her involvement with one of the high-ranking members of the cartel. Cartel Norte del Valle, from Colombia.

Beltran was arrested in 2007, after four years of investigation by the Mexican authorities that in 2002 had helped the criminal to recover her teenage son who had been kidnapped.

the queen of the pacific was released in 2015 after making a deal with Mexico’s drug department.

She currently lives in Guadalajara.

And so, you’re done watching The Queen of the South? What did you think of the last season of the series? And the real-life women who inspired the story of Teresa Mendoza? Tell us everything here in the comments!