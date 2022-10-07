“Dispensation list”; Darling of the Nation in the era Jorge Jesus loses a lot of morale away from CRF and situation reaches Flamengo fans

Flamengo has a good plan defined for the next season. Dorival Júnior only has a contract until December, but it is part of the board’s plans to stay with him for longer, but everything will also depend on how the year ends, with the two finals ahead Copa do Brasil and Copa Libertadores da América.

At the other end, a very curious situation has been happening with a multi-champion for the Club in 2019 and that to this day the Flamengo fans even have a huge affection for him, except when both face each other. It’s the right-back Rafinhawho played a lot of football with the Flamengo shirt and was an important part of that magical year.

The São Paulo fans lost patience with some athletes after the runner-up of the Copa Sudamericana and Rafinha is included in the dispensation list made by the tricolors. Other players appear, such as Reinaldo, Léo Pelé, Pablo Maia, Nestor, Éder and Igor Vinícius.

The player only has a contract until December and his future at SPFC was very uncertain after another season of failure. Rafinha left Flamengo early in 2020, when no one expected it. At the time, he went to Greece where he stayed for a very short time. When he wanted to return to the CRF, some directors “barred” his hiring.

He ended up going to Guild, but he didn’t go there either and arrived at São Paulo this season. In the South American final, even, he was a reserve and does not enjoy so much prestige in the Tricolor do Morumbi. His salary is also high. According to reports released by members of an organized SPFC crowd, he receives something around R$550,000.