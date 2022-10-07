Dudu presents a counter-proposal to the Palmeiras board for renewal

One of the most successful players in the palm trees In recent years, the striker Dudu has a contract with the club until the end of 2023. He was present in at least one game of practically all of Verdão’s achievements since 2015, with the exception of the 2020 Copa do Brasil. In Paulistão and in Libertadores that year, shirt 7 did not finish competition, having been loaned to Al-Duhail, from Qatar.

There is a disagreement between the parties regarding the duration of the contract. According to journalist Thiago Fernandes, from the Goal.com portal, Palmeiras offered a contract until the end of 2025, and Dudu made a counter-offer, which includes another year. Shirt 7 is depending on a response from the club.

Dudu is 30 years old and will be 34 in 2026, the year of the end of the contract proposed by him to Palmeiras. There is confidence on the part of the player of an “ok” from the president Leila Pereira and the executive director of football Anderson Barros, who received the request. The salary, however, is not an obstacle for shirt 7, who receives the most expensive salaries.

See Dudu’s numbers with the Palmeiras shirt

At Palmeiras since January 2015, Dudu has played 283 games for the club, with 60 goals and 74 assists. In this period, there was a brief hiatus, resulting from a loan to Al-Duhail, from Qatar, between 2020 and 2021. The shirt 7 was in the conquests of the Paulista Championships of 2020 and 2022, of the Recopa Sudamericana of 2022, of the Copa do Brasil. Brazil 2015, the 2016 and 2018 Brazilian Championships and the 2020 and 2021 Copa Libertadores.