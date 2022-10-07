Duílio Monteiro acts behind the scenes and triggers STJD for the confrontation against Goiás in the Brasileirão

The board of Corinthians activated the Superior Court of Sports Justice so that it can have fans in the confrontation in front of the Goiásscheduled for the 15th of this month, at Estádio da Serrinha, in a match valid for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship. The attitude of the leadership of Timão occurred after the CBF comply with the decision of the Public Ministry of Goiás.

The institution decided that the match has a single crowd, that is, it vetoed the presence of the fans of the Corinthians at the stadium. The request was motivated by confusion between organized supporters that occurred in the duel played in the first round of the Brazilianwhich ended 1 to 0 for the São Paulo team, in Neo Química Arenaplayed on June 19.

It is worth noting that the Serrinha Stadium does not contain infrastructure that can guarantee security for both fans, since it does not have exclusive access routes for visiting fans, in addition to the space in the stands being small. the police of Goiás also highlighted that there are threats through social networks to retaliate for ambushes suffered in Sao Paulo.

THE Paulista fans manifested itself through official note about the decision. “In view of this unilateral decision, and without having had the possibility to defend the attendance of Fiel Torcida to the aforementioned game, Corinthians, through its Legal Department, adopted the appropriate measures before the Sports Court and now awaits the decision regarding to the request for guaranteeing the presence rights of its fans”, clarified.