Elderly woman believes she is dating Johnny Depp and loses more than 200 thousand reais to scammer – 10/05/2022

10/05/2022 | 13:11





I date him, but I don’t know if he’s dating me! Johnny Depp didn’t even know it, but he had a Brazilian girlfriend while fighting a legal battle with his ex-wife, Amber Heard. That’s right, the actor is involved in a Brazilian lawsuit between an elderly woman and a bank in São Paulo.

According to columnist Rogério Gentile, a 61-year-old woman was talking to a fake profile on Instagram, the scammer was impersonating the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and made numerous promises to the lady.

The conversations would have started in 2020, at the height of the pandemic and that made everything seem even more true. According to the victim’s account, the scammer began to ask for money to be able to pay the convictions that Depp was suffering in American justice. It is worth remembering that at the time the actor was in fact in a lawsuit against Amber Heard.

The retiree then decided to sell her car and a house to raise the value of another 200 thousand reais. The 61-year-old lady still believed that she would live in Los Angeles, United States with the actor. The whole lie was discovered by the victim’s son who questioned who the huge amount of money had been given to. He instructed his mother to file a lawsuit in Brazilian Justice to try to recover the amount deposited in the scammer’s account.

Judge Clarissa Alves rejected the prosecution’s request, which claimed that the man had created a false bank account, but the victim must appeal the case.