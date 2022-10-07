Electorate rejects election of candidates from Mogi Mirim – O Popular Digital

It was not this time that Mogi Mirim re-elected a deputy (state or federal) legitimately linked to the city, which has not happened since the 1970s, with former mayor Bépe Albejante. The only representative of Baixa Mogiana elected was Barros Munhoz (PSDB), from Itapira (SP), who obtained 86,372 votes and is going to his seventh term in the Legislative Assembly of the State of São Paulo (Alesp).

The current president of the City Council, Sônia Módena (PSD), ended the election with 12,722 votes; Deputy Mayor Maria Alice Fernandes Mostardinha (Patriot) with 2,776 votes; and former advisor to the Mogi Mirim City Hall, João Matta (PDT) with 1,547 votes.

In the race for a seat in the Federal Chamber, three candidates from Mogi Mirim appeared: the president of Crea-SP, Vinicius Marchese (PSD), got 45,933 votes; former councilor Manoel Palomino (PP) had 4,304 votes; and businessman Pastor Ricardo Braga (Podemos) received 1,436 votes.

Despite being the city’s candidate – both state and federal – to have the most votes, Marchese received 4,973 votes from the Mogimirian electorate. A low number compared to the total votes cast by local voters for candidates from outside. Of the 15 most voted in Mogi Mirim for federal, nine were elected. And together they totaled 15,522 votes in the municipality.

For state, 10 of the 15 candidates with the most votes in Mogi Mirim will occupy a seat in Alesp (Legislative Assembly of the State of São Paulo) from January 2023. Together, they received 16,428 votes from Mogimir voters.

Executive

The figures from the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) indicate that, in the city, 63.64% of the votes for president were given to Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The current president of the Republic, who is seeking re-election, had 32,982 votes. The second place in Mogi Mirim was former president Luís Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), who obtained 26.81% of the votes, with 13,896.

Simone Tebet (MDB) had 5.47% (2,837 votes) and Ciro Gomes (PDT) had 2.81% (1,455 votes). The other candidates totaled 656 votes. There were 1,481 blank votes, 2,078 null votes and a total of 15,819 voters entered the abstention rate, which was 22.22% of the Mogimirian electorate. At the national level, Lula had 48.43% of the votes (57,259,504), a margin that took the election to the second round. His opponent will be Jair Bolsonaro, who got 43.20% (51,072,345).

There will also be a second round in São Paulo in the election for governor. After seven straight victories, the PSDB is out of contention for Palácio dos Bandeirantes. The toucan candidate for reelection, Rodrigo Garcia, was in third place with 18.40% of the votes in the state (4,296,293). The second round will have Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), who obtained 42.32% of the preference of the Paulista electorate (9,881,995) and Fernando Haddad (PT), who closed with 35.70% of the votes (8,337,139).

In Mogi Mirim, the order was the same, but with a wide advantage for the Republican candidate. Tarcísio received 27,136 votes (58.72%) against 10,152 (21.97%) for Haddad. Garcia closed with 16.79% of the preference of the Mogi Mirim electorate, with 7,759 votes.