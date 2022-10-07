Emmy Rossum has strong words for critics of Hilary Swank’s pregnancy

ads

Hilary Swank shared an adorable video showing off her baby bump on Instagram on October 5th. While most of the comments were filled with people congratulating the actor on such a great time, her announcement seemed to have affected one social media user. “YOU ARE NOT 50 YEARS OLD?” the social media troll commented. “He’ll be in his 70s when they graduate from college. COULD live to see their wedding, maybe.”

Swank’s “You’re Not You” co-star Emmy Rossum quickly responded to the hateful comment. “Gfy”, she wrote, which means “Fuck you”. And just like Rossum, a number of fans have also come to Swank’s defense with their own personal stories about having children later in life. “My mom had her youngest child at 45,” commented one user. “She watched my brother graduate, get married and now she’s enjoying her teenage grandchildren.” Meanwhile, another user clarified the hypocrisy of the original statement. “Did you say the same thing when Alec Baldwin had his 7th child 2 weeks ago at age 64?” the fan wrote.

Regardless of what people have to say about Swank being pregnant, the actor is happy to return to television telling powerful stories with his new ABC series “Alaska Daily.” She told “Good Morning America,” “I want to shed some light on these issues, especially the missing. [and] murdered indigenous women about whom, I mean, nobody is doing anything. It’s just something I’m passionate about.”