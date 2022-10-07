Facebook Identifies Over 400 Malicious Apps on Android and iOS That Steal User Passwords | Technology

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, this year identified more than 400 malicious apps for Android and iOS that aim to steal users’ login information on Facebook.

According to Bloomberg, more than 1 million users will be notified.

See the list of malicious apps here.

“We have reported our findings to Apple and Google and are helping potentially impacted people learn more about how to stay safe and protect their accounts,” Meta said in a statement released on Friday.

The apps were listed on the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store, disguised as photo editors, games, VPN services, business apps and other utilities to trick people into downloading them. Some examples include:

Photo editors, including those that claim to let you “turn into a cartoon”

VPNs that claim to increase browsing speed or grant access to blocked content or websites

Phone utilities like flashlight apps that claim to light up your phone’s flashlight

Mobile games falsely promise high-quality 3D graphics

Health and lifestyle apps like horoscopes and fitness trackers

Commercial or ad management apps that claim to provide hidden or unauthorized features not found in official apps by technology platforms.

If your data is stolen, follow these security measures: