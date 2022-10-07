Fan arrested for throwing chair up and injuring child in Mineiro

photo: Reproduction/Personal file Chair thrown by Marcos Adriano de Oliveira hit the eyebrow of little Cruzeiro girl Alicia Danielli Maia Freitas, 7 years old, from Congonhas, who went to Mineiro for the first time

Those who frequent Mineiro know that it has become routine for fans to throw beer in the air during goal celebrations. At the end of this Wednesday’s game (5), between Cruzeiro and Ituano, a man went beyond and threw a chair bench in the Superior Yellow sector over the crowd. The object hit the eyebrow of the little Cruzeiro girl Alicia Danielli Maia Freitas, 7 years old, from Congonhas.

Alicia was initially treated at the medical center in Mineiro. She was then taken to a hospital. She is doing well and has already been discharged. Her father, Renan Freitas, reported Alterosa TV the moments of terror he experienced in the studio when he saw his little daughter bloodied in the midst of so many people.

“She already told me that she doesn’t want to come to Mineiro anymore. It was her dream, it was her dream to meet Edu (Cruzeiro’s striker) and take a picture with Fub (one of the leaders of the Mfia Azul fans). to do none of that, because of this unhappiness and guilt of someone who has no respect for human beings, of throwing an object into a sea of ​​people”, said Renan.

Luckily, the fan who vandalized and threw the seat was identified by other Cruzeiro residents who were around. The Military Police Shock Battalion made the arrest in flagrante delicto and took him to the Civil Police Flagrantes Center 4 (CEFLAN), in Pampulha. Marcos Adriano de Oliveira, 29, to answer for attempted murder.

According to the PM, Marcos Adriano was almost lynched in the stands after being identified. He also needed assistance in Mineiro.

Renan Freitas, Alicia’s father, spent the night at CEFLAN to give evidence and left the police station at 10:20 am this Thursday.

In a statement, Minas Arena, the concessionaire of Mineiro, regretted yet another episode of vandalism and violence.

According to the company, in 2022 alone, 4,800 chairs were damaged in 45 matches, an average of one broken chair every 50 seconds of play.

“Mineiro regrets and is sensitive to the case of a child hit by a chair bench in the match between Cruzeiro and Ituano, this Wednesday (5). The author was immediately identified by the Military Police and arrested in the act.The child was treated at the medical center and later taken to the hospital.

The Mineiro vehemently repudiates attitudes of vandalism and violence like this, behavior that has been repeated, even with campaigns promoted by clubs and the studio on social networks, screen and sound system.

In 2022 alone, the administration counted 4,800 chairs damaged in 45 matches, an average of one broken chair every 50 seconds of play. When thrown at random, vandalized chairs or pieces can reach people and those responsible criminally prosecuted. In addition to reaching people, the loss so far for the home clubs amounts to R$ 345,911.74″.