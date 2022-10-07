Fan dies during confrontation with police at game in Argentina | World

A fan died during a confrontation between police and fans of Boca Juniors and Gimnasia y Esgrima, valid for the Argentine football championship, on Thursday night (6).
Tear gas used by security forces to contain the invasion of the Juan Carmelo Zerillo stadium in La Plata suspended the match after 9 minutes.
During the confusion, a fan suffered a cardiac arrest and died on the way to the hospital.
“I confirm that there is one person dead. This person died of cardiac arrest,” said Sergio Berni, security minister for the province of Buenos Aires.
The fan was identified at the San Martín de La Plata hospital as César Regueiro, 57 years old.
Supporters of Gimnasia de La Plata react to tear gas on the field during a match between Gimnasia de La Plata and Boca Juniors, in La Plata — Photo: Gustavo Garello / AP Photo
A cameraman was injured by rubber bullets and dozens of other fans also had to be taken to hospitals due to the effects of the gases, according to local media reports.
According to Argentine media, the confusion started after the stadium was overcrowded. Many people were prevented from watching the game. Supporters tried to force their way in and the police responded with gas bombs and rubber bullets.
The gas spread through the stands and the playing field, causing more rush inside the stadium.
The Argentine Football Association (AFA) issued a statement in which it “strongly repudiates the publicly known facts that took place today in the vicinity of the Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata stadium” and expressed “its commitment to continue working to eradicate this class of episodes that stain the football festival”.