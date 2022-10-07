FBI proves Angelina Jolie was assaulted by Brad Pitt

New details about the troubled end of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt came to light. FBI documents show images where the actress appears with injuries and burns on her hands and elbows, after facing a fight with the actor.

From being a darling couple in Hollywood, they began to face intense family fights involving shouting, accusations and even aggression by Brad, both with Angelina and with their own children. Even Angelina herself would have sent such images to the FBI, in order to prove the domestic violence suffered in the bathroom of the former couple’s private jet, who were traveling from France to the United States. Jolie told the FBI that Pitt “grabbed her by the head”, “grabbed her by the shoulders”, and had shaken, pushed and yelled at her.

According to the actress, the dialogue during the fight would have been: “You are f%$#@ this family”, said Brad. “Are you okay, Mom?”, asked one of the couple’s children. “No, Mom is not well. She’s ruining this family. She’s crazy,” Pitt is said to have said, according to the report. “It’s not her, it’s you, you m%$#@”, said another son of the couple, which ended up infuriating the actor, making him go after the child. Jolie tried to break up the fight, but Brad threw her back, which would have caused the actress’s back and elbow injuries.

On one of the pages of the report, Angelina claims that Brad said of one of his children: “He looks like a kid from Columbine”, referring to the massacre orchestrated by boys at the school located in Colorado. Despite the numerous events, the acclaimed actor was not arrested or charged for the incidents.