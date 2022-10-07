Figueiredo says that Vasco’s turn over Operário was his most exciting game as a professional | vasco

Striker Figueiredo gave a press conference this Friday, at Vasco’s CT, and commented on the club’s victory over Operário last Tuesday. The result kept the team in the fight for access and broke a fast of 34 games without winning in turn. For the Vasco player, it was the most exciting match in his professional career.

– This turn for me was remarkable. It had been a long time since we had won a comeback. We hadn’t gotten any results either.

– For me it was the most exciting game I had in the professional. It was surreal. We believe until the end. Sport made the result and was coming to us. It scored a lot. And certainly make us stronger to pursue our goal.

With three assists in Serie B, he was responsible for the cross that ended in Vasco’s second goal over Operário. The shirt number 15, who was used as a side at the end of the game against Operário, made himself available to help in more than one role in this final stretch of the championship.

– Final competition stretch. Where I can help I will do my best. In training, we don’t do this work on the side. But I made it clear that where I can help I will do my best to help with access. As I usually play at the top, I cross a lot in the area. I was happy at the intersection. Alex Teixeira was in the right place, at the right time, and he was happy too – said Figueiredo before adding:

– Every game in Serie B is difficult. Opponents always give their best against Vasco. But their will cannot be greater than ours. We have our goal, which is to move up to Serie A – he concluded.

Vasco did not lose playing as home team this season of the Brazilian. That’s 10 wins and six draws. The crowd that has been showing up in São Januário is a factor that makes the difference for the team. Figueiredo revealed that the group has an agreement not to lose at home.

– Our group is closed, it’s a family. We have this objective of never losing at home, winning the three points. The crowd helps us a lot. Rowing all together, let’s keep this invincibility at home and everything will work out.

– We have confidence in every game. But with this victory away from home, we arrived more motivated. But with your feet on the ground to get the result.

With five rounds to go in the championship, Vasco is the last in the G-4, with 52 points. Sport comes right behind, with 49 points and faces Cruzeiro in the next round. Vasco enters the field this Saturday (8) against Novorizontino, at 18:30, in São Januário, for the 34th round of Serie B.

