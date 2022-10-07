Find out why these 10 famous couples broke up



Photo 1 of 20 – Celebrities have separated a lot in 2022, and therefore, we list the reasons that led these celebrities to end their love relationships (Photo: Instagram)

Photo 2 of 20 – Let’s start with Arthur Aguiar, and businesswoman Maíra Cardi. Once again they announced that they will be splitting up, and rumors are circulating that the artist has cheated on his partner once again (Photo: Instagram)

Photo 3 of 20 – Shakira and Piqué were yet another couple who broke up in 2022 (Photo: Instagram)

Photo 4 of 20 – After 12 years together, Piqué committed a betrayal and the singer did not accept it. The divorce is being processed (Photo: Instagram)

Photo 5 of 20 – Model Gisele Bündchen and American football player Tom Brady are also facing a marriage crisis (Photo: Instagram)

Photo 6 of 20 – According to sources, Gisele is very upset that Tom ended his retirement and returned to playing football. Apparently the two had agreed to dedicate themselves to the family. The model was spotted without a ring at a gym in Florida (Photo: Instagram)

Photo 7 of 20 – Digital influencer Bianca Andrade, and digital influencer Fred, also parted ways this year (Photo: Instagram)

Photo 8 of 20 – The two stated that they were at different times in life (Photo: Instagram)

Photo 9 of 20 – Gabriel Medina and Yasmin Brunet are another couple who ended their marriage in 2022 (Photo: Instagram)

Photo 10 of 20 – The model did not maintain a good relationship with Gabriel’s family, and this may have generated a crisis in the marriage (Photo: Instagram)

Photo 11 of 20 – Actress Isis Valverde and businessman André Rezende were another famous couple who separated in 2022 (Photo: Instagram)

Photo 12 of 20 – The actress and the businessman had differences in the relationship (Photo: Instagram)

Photo 14 of 20 – The relationship of the two celebrities was complicated, and both preferred to separate (Photo: Instagram)

Photo 15 of 20 – The marriage of digital influencers Pyong Lee and Sammy, also ended once again (Photo: Instagram)

Photo 16 of 20 – The relationship of the two had two endings, and in the last one they did not reveal what motivated it (Photo: Instagram)

Photo 17 of 20 – Digital influencer and presenter Karina Bacchi, also divorced former athlete Amaury Nunes (Photo: Instagram)

Photo 18 of 20 – The relationship did not end amicably and Karina has forbidden her ex to meet her son, Enrico (Photo: Instagram)

Photo 19 of 20 – The digital influencer Gabi Brandt, and Saulo also ended their marriage once again (Photo: Instagram)