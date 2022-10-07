Flamengo closes with technology firm and starts negotiations with BRB

Flamengo closed a sponsorship contract with the web3 company Moonpay for its basketball team and some actions in football. There is a fixed value and another for products sold, in addition to the possibility of developing technology together. At the same time, the club’s board began talks for the renewal of the contract as BRB, the club’s main sponsor.

The new Moonpay partnership is a company that specializes in creating products for the so-called web3 and NFTs (Non-Fungible Tolkens). Both cases are about evolving internet technologies: NFTs would be authenticated unique products, like a game play.

Flamengo will receive R$ 2.5 million for the contract. It’s a small amount for the club’s standard, it involves the basketball jersey, football training and appearances on the microphone of press conferences. But the intention is to generate more money with the percentage of sales of products to be developed by Moonpay.

One of the possibilities, by the way, is the use of NFTs for game tickets, a technology that could inhibit the activity of scalpers. This point was discussed with the company in an initial way. Its development, however, would depend on the Maracanã system or on a future Flamengo stadium to be built.

Regarding the more traditional sponsorship, Flamengo started talks with BRB for a contract renewal that ends next year. The reelection of the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha, should be a positive factor for the maintenance of the partnership, since the government is the main shareholder of the bank and the politician is enthusiastic about sponsorship.

But there are issues to be resolved, such as the IPO (launch of shares) of the bank divided between Flamengo and BRB. The bank has around 3 million accounts, not all of which are active with transactions.

There was an initial forecast for the launch of the bank’s IPO, which is defended by the BRB board. In Flamengo, however, this is still not a consensus, nor what would be the impact on the current sponsorship between the parties. The decision on this issue will have a major impact on the continuity of the sponsorship.

Currently, the BRB contract pays more than R$30 million a year to Flamengo, being the second in importance after Adidas.

Sponsorship revenues are the ones that have grown the most in recent years as a percentage of the others. In the first semester alone, the club collected R$ 128.5 million in traditional and digital advertising, licensing and royalties.