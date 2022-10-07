Flamengo partners with global company to leverage revenue and fan engagement

Agreement was announced by Flamengo this Thursday (6)

O Flamengo announced this Thursday (6) another partnership. It is about MoonPaya world leader in web3 infrastructure, which has just arrived in the Brazilian market as a sponsor of the carioca club.

With the agreement, the company is committed to helping increase Flamengo’s revenues and fan engagement through NFT’s and web3. In addition to football, MoonPay will also stamp its brand on FlaBasquete.

“NFTs and web3 technology help increase fan engagement and loyalty, as well as create new revenue streams worth hundreds of millions of dollars for sports teams around the world,” he said. Ivan Soto-Wrightco-founder and CEO of MoonPay, brand valued at US$3.4 billion (R$ 17.3 billion), which operates in more than 160 countries and has more than 450 global partners.

“MoonPay’s partnership with Flamengo can take this innovation to a new level. We are excited to work hand in hand with the team to transform the esports business.”

“This is just the beginning. We will help usher in a new era for Flamengo by using web3 products and services to create more individualized fan experiences and engagement.”

Who also celebrated the agreement between the parties was Gustavo Oliveiravice president of Marketing and Communication at Flamengo.

President Rodolfo Landim closes another partnership for Flamengo Flemish publicity

“This is another important contract that we are signing with an international brand, which shows how committed we are to once again growing the name of Flamengo with brands outside Brazil.. This initial agreement with MoonPayan innovative American technology company, has the potential to become a great long-term partnership.” red-black.