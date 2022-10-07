Flamengo travels to Cuiabá without Dorival; only one holder should play

Coach Dorival Júnior does not travel with the squad Flamengo for the match against Cuiabá this Saturday, at 19:00 (Brasília time). The information was initially published by “ge” and confirmed by THROW!.

The commander remains in Rio de Janeiro with the main names of the squad of the carioca team. The coach will lead training sessions on Saturday and Sunday to prepare for the first leg of the Copa do Brasil final against Corinthians, next Wednesday, at Neo Química Arena.

Goalkeeper Santos will be the only holder who will be with the red-black delegation against Dourado. The athlete must go to the field with a team full of alternative pieces that will be directed by Lucas Silvestre, technical assistant.

With that, the team from Rio should enter the field with: Santos, Matheuzinho (Varela), Pablo, Fabrício Bruno and Ayrton Lucas; Vidal, Diego Ribas and Victor Hugo; Everton Cebolinha, Marinho and Matheus França (Mateusão).

Flamengo occupies the 5th place in the Brazilian Championship, while Cuiabá is in the 17th position and is fighting to escape the relegation zone. The home club is fully focused on the main national competition, while the red-black team thinks about Corinthians.

