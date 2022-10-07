Former Fluminense, Luiz Henrique is praised by Pellegrini: “He will be a great player in the future” | international football

Coach Manuel Pellegrini praised the performance of Brazilian Luiz Henrique, ex-Fluminense, after Real Betis’ 2-1 victory over Roma last Thursday in the Europa League.

— He is a very young athlete who is adapting to Spanish football. His performances are improving little by little. He’s going to be a great player in the future,” Pellegrini said at the post-match press conference.

Luiz Henrique was decisive in the victory of Betis — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

The Chilean coach also stressed that the striker has many conditions and that he needs the adaptation period to show all the quality he has.

Who also praised Luiz Henrique was the compatriot Willian José, ex-São Paulo and club mate of the 21-year-old.

— He is a player who has the ball time and knows when to head. It was a beautiful goal – said Willian José.

In the game against Roma, Luiz Henrique assisted Betis’ first goal and was also responsible for the Spanish team’s turnaround with a beautiful header.