France Considers Sending More Caesar Weapons to Ukraine

“ANDWe are working on several requests, with several EU member states, in particular on new Caesars”, announced the French President, at a press conference after the first meeting of the European Political Community in Prague.

Since the beginning of the conflict, France has supplied Ukraine with 18 truck-mounted 155 mm Caesar cannons with a range of 40 kilometers, anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles, armored vehicles, fuel, individual equipment and about 15 155 mm TRF1 cannons. .

Paris is now considering providing Kiev with an additional six to 12 Caesar weapons, destined for an order to Denmark, a source close to the process told AFP.

France is also studying the possibility of providing the Ukrainian government with 20 Bastion armored vehicles.

The 27 member states of the European Union will on Friday, in Prague, “discuss these issues, some mechanisms”, said the French President.

“We will continue to support Ukraine from a financial point of view, from a humanitarian point of view and from a military point of view,” Macron said.

According to the French President, “this assistance will continue to be in terms of equipment and training”, in line with what has happened in recent months.

“We continue to move forward based on requests that are made and to coordinate closely between EU members and non-EU members,” he added, referring to the UK.

The military offensive launched on February 24 by Russia in Ukraine has already caused more than 13 million people to flee – more than six million internally displaced people and more than 7.5 million to European countries – according to the most recent UN data, which ranks this refugee crisis as the worst in Europe since the Second World War (1939-1945).

The Russian invasion – justified by Russian President Vladimir Putin, with the need to “denazify” and demilitarize Ukraine for Russia’s security – was condemned by the generality of the international community, which has responded by sending weapons to Ukraine and imposing Russia from political and economic sanctions.

The UN presented as confirmed since the beginning of the war 6,114 dead civilians and 9,132 wounded, underlining that these numbers are far below the real ones.

