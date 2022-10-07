Free trips every year? Contest will give you this

Photo: Wendy Altschuler

Life is short and the world is big – there is so much to explore and experience. If you are a traveler who loves culture, food and history, or you love big adventures like backpacking, cycling, rafting or wildlife tours, the award-winning travel agency Exodus Travels — which operates in several countries, such as the United States, England and Spain — has led small groups on global vacations, on seven continents, for nearly 50 years. New itineraries for 2023 include: Everest expedition, Amalfi Coast hike, cycling in Vietnam, a week in Jordan and safari in Kenya.

But the big news is that Exodus Travels explorers can now enter the Life of Adventure contest, which will award the winner with the opportunity to travel every year for the next 25 years. The competition is intended to be a grand celebration of travel and rediscovery of the world. Applications, which began in early October on the Life of Adventure website, run through December 20, 2022 and are aimed at explorers from the United States, Canada and England. The winning person will be able to choose from more than 600 trips in more than 100 countries.

“After promoting thousands of happy travels around the world this summer, we knew now was the perfect time to bring back our legendary Life of Adventure contest,” says Robin Brooks, director of marketing at Exodus Travels. “After two long years at home, when the pandemic put life as we knew it on hold and international travel became just memories, 2023 will be a historic year for travelers and travel companies alike. And there’s no better way to commemorate this historic moment than with an epic voyage… the first of many!”

Participants in the contest will have to choose their preferred type of adventure from the categories Discovery and Culture, Responsible Wildlife, Food and Wine, Hiking and Trekking or Cycling. You will then select your top three dream vacations in Asia, Europe, Latin America, Africa and the Middle East. Then, the mission is to share the love of travel and engage friends and family through social media.

The winner will be selected at random at the end of the year in December and will be notified by email.

The real challenge is choosing where you want to go! Will you choose a guided tour of Kilimanjaro, Machu Picchu or Antarctica? Namibia, Morocco, Dolomites?

Exodus Travels is committed to regenerative, low-impact tourism that supports the local economy of the destinations you visit. You will never regret wanting to have a life of adventure, especially if you can travel with your friends and family.