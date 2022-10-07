Friday on TV: action without limits, before we go “Flying with the Condors” | TV

MOVIE THEATER

The Hunger Games: The Hunger Games
Fox Movies, 9:24 am
Marathon with the four films based on the best sellers by Suzanne Collins, a dystopian fiction set in a post-apocalyptic future, where a totalitarian government subjugates 12 boroughs. Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) emerges as a heroine by winning a barbaric “fun” in which teenagers from all districts have to fight for their lives. In the second movie, On fire (at 11:36 am), is forced into a special edition of the games, now that it has become a symbol of resistance. In the following, The Revolt – Part 1 (1:49 pm) and Part 2 (15:43), assumes himself as leader.

