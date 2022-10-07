Gabigol reveals main reason for ‘turn of key’ in his stance on the field at Flamengo: “It made me change”

For three years at Flamengo, Gabigol is one of the great idols of the Club, precisely because he is good at what gave rise to his nickname: swinging the net. However, the striker has written a new chapter in his trajectory on the field, next to Mais Querido. That’s because, if initially the shirt 9 was officially the ‘killer’ in the attack, nowadays, Gabriel lives the most altruistic moment of his career.

Gabigol has been acting a little further away from the area, prioritizing the attack together. To help Pedro secure his spot among the team’s holders, Gabriel started to form a duo with the striker and, despite the lower number of goals, the striker analyzes the balance of the season as positive.

“He’s a guy who makes me change, but maybe that change did better for me than it did for him. I have been circulating in new spaces on the field, I have expanded my football. So I think it worked out pretty well. I hope to give more passes for him to score and also score my own goals“, said Gabigol, in an interview with Spectacular sport.

The number 9 recognized that there are differences in temperament and preferences between the two, but stressed that the partnership on the field is special. “Pedro is a guy I really like a lot. To be honest, we don’t have that much connection off the field, we’re kind of different from each other, but we have a lot of respect. We talk a lot, try to help each other and accompany each other on the field. I really like playing with him“, he added.