Galax reduces its GPU warranty from 3 to 2 years in Brazil

Change is only valid for products purchased on or after October 12, 2022; longer term will be maintained for those who have already purchased a branded GPU

Galax announced this week that the warranty on its GPUs will go from 3 to 2 years in Brazil. The new deadline takes effect from October 12, 2022. Customers who purchased a GPU prior to this date will continue to be covered by the warranty terms in effect.

The company has not publicly commented on the reason for the change. Apparently, there were also no changes to the warranty terms of what the brand offers, the main difference being just the date. This information can be checked at this link, on the Galax official website.

Warranty Policy for products purchased on or after October 12, 2022

Regarding the duration of the contractual warranty, the main novelty is the warranty period for the GTX and RTX models. As per the text, the new policy for these GPUs will be as follows:

For all peripherals (mouses, keyboards and headsets), GALAX offers a twelve-month warranty, including the ninety-day legal warranty.

For all motherboards, GALAX offers a twelve-month warranty, including the ninety-day legal warranty.

To the GALAX graphics cards purchased as of 10/12/2022the guarantee is:

24 months for all GTX and RTX models

12 months for all GT models, including the ninety-day legal warranty.

For GALAX video cards purchased before 10/12/2022, the warranty follows the previous terms – which can be checked at this link.

So, if you were thinking about buying a Galax GPU and the warranty period is an item that you consider a differentiator, making the purchase until October 12, 2022 can be a good deal to have a three-year warranty on the product.

It is also worth remembering that, for warranty purposes, the purchase date recorded on the invoice is considered. When purchasing online, some sites may take a day or two to issue the invoice, so be aware of this detail.

