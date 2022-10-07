In game of Thronesthe episode in which Rickon Stark dies is one of the most shocking and remembered by fans of the series.

But when does this happen? In today’s post, we answer that question.

Game of Thrones – In which episode does Rickon Stark die?

The episode in question takes place in Battle of the Bastardswhen shortly before the confrontation, Ramsay Bolton free Rickon Stark and gives the boy a chance to run towards Jon Snow, only to kill him right away with an arrow in the back.

In case you want to remember that sad moment, the episode where Rickon Stark dies is the season six episode 9entitled “Battle of the Bastards”.

Also check

Game of Thrones is an American television series created by David Benioff and DB Weiss, based on the book series A Song of Ice and Fire by George RR Martin. Voted as the best TV series of the 21st century in 2020, in a popular vote by Digital Spy magazine, Game of Thrones was originally broadcast on HBO from April 17, 2011 to May 19, 2019.

The main cast includes Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke, Iain Glen, Michelle Fairley, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Isaac Hempstead Wright, among others.

You can watch Game of Thrones on HBO Max.