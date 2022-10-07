GeForce RTX 4090 appears clocked at 3 GHz and consuming more than 600 W

Enthusiasts who want to push the GPU to the limit may need to upgrade the power supply

NVIDIA’s new high-end graphics card, the GeForce RTX 4090, will consume a lot of power. With a base clock of 2,520 MHz, the GPU has a TDP of 450 W. However, leaked images confirm the rumors that the card could exceed 600 W. According to the leaker @950PR0a GeForce RTX 4090 reaches 615 W of power consumption and can operate with 3 GHz frequency.

The leaker released two images on the international portal BiliBili, the first shows the GPU working with 3 GHz overclock and 425.6 W consumption. In the second image, we can see another test where the GPU exceeds 600 W of power consumption.

As the casting quality is not the best, the 615 W power consumption portion has been highlighted in the second image. According to the leaker, both Benchmark tests were performed with MSI Kombustor. In the first situation he applied the basic test of the software, called msi-01. The data in the second image shows the results of the Furmark-donut test, designed to test the stability of the hardware.

The high power consumption, which can exceed 600 W, already pointed out by several sources.. With confirmation through the images, this should lead enthusiastic consumers – who intend to purchase the GPU, to upgrade the power supply. Another interesting detail is the fact that the leaker censored GPU temperature information. Unfortunately, he did not elaborate on why he did so, leaving room for speculation.

High-end GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090

The GeForce RTX 4090, the new high-end video card from NVIDIA, arrives with the new Ada Lovelace architecture and will cost R$14,999 in the domestic market.

RTX 4090 Specifications

The hardware uses the AD102-300 GPU with 16,384 CUDA Cores, and has 5,632 more cores than the RTX 3090 Ti, in addition to operating at a frequency of 2,520 MHz. This means that the RTX 4090 delivers 82.6 TFLOPS, more than double the performance of the RTX 3090 Ti. The new NVIDIA graphics card is equipped with 24GB of GDDR6X memory, reaching a maximum peak bandwidth of 1TB/s.

The GPU will deliver a lot of power, so it’s no surprise the high power consumption, exceeding the company’s stated base TDP of 450 W. Therefore, the NVIDIA is also recommending an 850W power supply. for the new GPU

Source: Videocardz, BiliBili