Google announces Pixel 7 and 7 Pro with Tensor G2, OLED display and new design

In design, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro ditch the glass of their predecessors to feature a new 100% recyclable aluminum finish, as well as smaller bezels. Google says its intention is to present stylish, sophisticated and durable devices.

The Pixel 7 has a 6.3-inch OLED screen with FullHD+ resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, 1400 nits peak brightness, 20:9 aspect ratio, 416 pixel density and protection. Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus, plus support for HDR.

The Pixel 7 Pro has a 6.7-inch OLED LTPO screen with QuadHD+ resolution (1440 x 3120 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 1500 nits peak brightness, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 512 pixel density. PPI while retaining standard model HDR and Gorilla Glass Victus support

The standard variant adopts the pill-shaped camera module with two sensors, while the Google Pixel 7 Pro has an exclamation point format housing three sensors.

The Pixel 7 has a dual pill-shaped module at the rear with a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with optical and electronic image stabilization, as well as autofocus and support for 4K video recording at 30 FPS/ 60 FPS. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 10.8-megapixel front sensor.

The Pixel 7 Pro has an exclamation point-shaped module consisting of a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and a 48-megapixel telephoto with 5x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, it has the same front sensor as the standard version with 10.8 megapixels.

Under the hood, both phones feature Google’s proprietary Tensor G2 chipset and Titan M2 security auxiliary processor. The Pixel 7 has 8GB of RAM by default, while the Pixel 7 Pro has 12GB of RAM and both have 128GB or 256GB internal storage.

For power, the Pixel 7 has a 4,355mAh battery pack with support for 30W fast charging, giving you 50% full charge in 30 minutes, while the Pixel 7 Pro has a 5,000mAh battery with the same charging speed as the model. pattern.

For security, both have a fingerprint reader under the screen and have operating system 13, with Google promising at least 5 years of security updates. Among other highlights, there is 5G connectivity, USB-C 3.2 port, stereo speakers and IP68 certification for resistance to liquids and dust.

Technical specs – Google Pixel 7









6.3-inch OLED screen with FullHD+ resolution

Display with hole and 90 Hz refresh rate

Google’s Tensor G2 Platform

Titan M2 Safety Auxiliary Platform

8 GB of RAM

128GB or 256GB of internal storage

10.8 MP front camera

Two rear cameras: 50 MP main sensor 12 MP ultra wide-angle sensor

4,355mAh battery with 30W fast charging

5G connectivity, WiFi 6e, NFC and USB-C 3.2 port

Android 13

Dimensions: 155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7 millimeters

Weight: 197 grams

Technical specs – Google Pixel 7 Pro









6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with QuadHD+ resolution

Display with hole and 120 Hz refresh rate

Google’s Tensor G2 Platform

Titan M2 Safety Auxiliary Platform

12 GB of RAM

128GB or 256GB of internal storage

10.8 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: 50 MP main sensor 12 MP ultra wide-angle sensor 48 MP telephoto sensor

5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging

5G connectivity, WiFi 6e, NFC and USB-C 3.2 port

Android 13

Dimensions: 162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9 millimeters

Weight: 212 grams

price and availability





The Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are available for pre-order in Europe via Amazon and the official Google store and officially arrive on October 13th. Check the official prices below: Google Pixel 7 – €649 (~R$3,320)

Google Pixel 7 Pro – €899 (~R$4,600)

