Google Chrome gets amazing new tools; discover news

O Google announced some recent changes to its search engine, but also brought new features to the Chrome web browser.

The company’s main objective is to continue dominating the internet browsing segment and further improve users’ experience in the digital environment.

The company promises more updates that will make life easier for internet users in many ways.

Changes in Google Chrome; check what will be updated

One of the most striking changes about Google Chrome is the ease of starting the browser.

Google has implemented the “Continue where you left off” option, which is intended to make life a lot easier for users. Thus, when selecting this option, the digital browser will have all the tabs open referring to the moment when the device was closed for the last time.

Now, Chrome also features a translation tool built into the software. The novelty lies in the possibility of translating just a few parts of the page, without having to transcribe the entire site into the language you want.

Open tabs will also have a specific count to tell you how much is in operation. This facilitates Internet user management in order to save processing and make the experience even faster and more immersive.

Google wants to make the experience more integrated

“We are making visual search much more natural than ever before and helping people navigate information more intuitively. Here’s a closer look”, said the company during Search On 22, an event to present the news.

Several topics were addressed and the Google showed how it intends to make the user experience more integrated into the digital world.

It will soon be possible to conduct searches in a more natural and intuitive way in several ways. Images and audios must be improved to ensure new ways to search even more accurately, with satisfactory results for all users of the platform.