Google Pins Apple and iPhone 14’s “Innovative” Features at Pixel 7 Showcase

During the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch presentation event last Thursday (06), Google highlighted the innovative features of its line of phones, and comparisons with rival manufacturers is inevitable. Netizens also noticed that some “strategic” speeches by the speakers seem to nudge Apple and its iPhone 14. Google addressed some overdue “news” from Apple with the launch of the iPhone 14. “The Pixel has always been a leader in innovation, and we consider it a compliment when others in the industry follow our lead,” said Brian Rakowski, vice president of products for the company. , mentioning that their cell phones have been offering this feature since 2017.

The always-on display mode is not an original idea from Google, but the company was one of the first to adopt the function with the launch of the Pixel 2. Apple, in turn, only started to use the always-on screen feature in 2022, exclusive to iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, more expensive models of the new generation. In the speech, Rakowski reiterated “Night Sight”, a feature built in since the Pixel 3 that “set a new standard for low-light photography”. Coincidentally or not, Apple introduced the “Photonic Engine” in the iPhone 14 as a computational photography engine to optimize images in dark environments. The third nudge is directly on the iPhone 14’s Accident Detection feature. “We introduced car accident detection three years ago alongside other ways to keep users safe, like security checking and emergency sharing,” said the executive, referring to the Pixel 4.

Another subject that was not left out of the event is RCS, a message exchange protocol that should replace SMS and MMS, but due to Apple’s resistance, the technology is still not present in its ecosystem due to pure market strategy. RCS is the most modern messaging standard in the industry and is already adopted by majority of companies. We expect all handset manufacturers to ‘get the message’ and adopt RCS, improving communication for all users.

Both companies saw their rivalry go beyond Android and iOS with the launch of the Pixel 6, which marked the search giant’s first phone equipped with a proprietary chip. Now Google and Apple are vying for hardware innovation in their phones. What did you think of the Pixel 7 launch? Comment below!

(Updated on October 07, 2022 at 00:24)

Source link