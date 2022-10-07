Google Pixel takes six years to sell the same as the iPhone in a month and a half – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

O Google will present your pixel 7 this Thursday (7), and as much as the device always attracts attention and brings news, it is not very relevant in volume. Data from the consultancy IDC show that the company sold less than 30 million of smartphones since 2016, when the first model was launched.

Google Pixel 7 (Image: Disclosure/Google)

There were 27.6 million pixels sold, to be more precise. To put this issue in perspective, journalist Vlad Savov of Bloombergrecalled that Samsung sold ten times that in 2021 alone.

Not a fair comparison, obviously. Samsung is present in many more markets than Google in the smartphone sector, including Brazil in this list.

In addition, the Korean brand has a huge range of devices, ranging from the cheapest to the top of the line. Meanwhile, Google puts two Pixels in the square a year and look there.

The comparison with Apple is perhaps more reasonable, since it has fewer models and none really cheap — it’s a portfolio similar to Google’s. Even so, the apple brand is present in many more markets.

It sold 239 million iPhones in 2021, more than eight times the number of Pixels delivered in six years. On average, it takes 42 days to outperform all the devices in the line that Google has sold since launch.

Pixel serves as a showcase and test track for Google

In 2016, when it made its debut, the Pixel was seen as a competitor to the iPhone. After all the experiences in the Nexus line — which delivered devices with pure Android, developed in partnership with manufacturers — it was time for a smartphone entirely made by Google, software and hardware.

Over the years, the Pixel has fluctuated a lot, with some great devices and others not so much. What is constant, however, is that he is always the first to receive the latest inventions from Google.

The first Google Pixel, from 2016 (Image: Jean Prado / Tecnoblog)

In some cases this works very well, as was the case with image processing software. The results were so good that Google was able to snub rivals and use just one lens, while competitors adopted dual and triple cameras.

In others, the novelty did not catch on, such as Motion Sense on the Pixel 4. It used Soli technology to allow gesture control, without touching the device’s screen. The Pixel 5, a year later, already came without the feature.

This continues. Last year’s Pixel 6 was the first with a Tensor chip, developed by Google itself. And software, artificial intelligence, and operating system innovations always come first in line.

So the Pixel’s low sales number doesn’t matter all that much. Google itself seems to have little interest in increasing this figure.

Google Pixel 4a (image: Daniel Romero/Unsplash)

As already mentioned here, the device is available in a few countries, and the company blocks the use of 5G where it is not officially sold, even if it is compatible with the bands used by local operators. This greatly discourages sales to foreigners.

Plus, with much of the revenue coming from the advertising business, it’s not like Google is desperate to sell more phones. Despite this, there are positive results: the Pixel 6 performed better than the 4 and 5 combined.

Still, the Pixel is relevant to see what the company is planning and envisioning for the future of hardware and software. This Thursday (6), we will get to know the Pixel 7 and what innovations it brings.

