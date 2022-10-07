Google releases 15 new wallpapers for Pixel phones

The big highlight of the day in the tech world will be the Made By Google event, which should have the official announcement of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones, in addition to the Pixel Watch. And for those with a Pixel phone, you’ll be happy to know that there are now 15 new wallpapers offered directly by Google — not as part of the event, but to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, celebrated in the US through October 15th.

The novelty lands both on the brand new Pixel 7 and can also be obtained by anyone who has a Pixel 3 or later directly in the wallpaper section in the settings app. The top three are illustrations by Puerto Rican artist COVLwhich can be seen in the tweets below.

Each one is quite different, but they are related by the warm and vibrant colors, the elements that refer to nature and to that “Latinity” that is still seen with a certain exoticism by the Americans.