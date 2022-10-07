Grey’s Anatomy: Writer Reveals If THIS Character Could Return



The series Grey’s Anatomy is the medical drama that is having great success in recent years. The first episode of season 19 was shown yesterday (6) in the United States, and already had the return of a beloved character of the fans.

The series focuses on the lives of interns, residents and surgical assistants as they grow into experienced doctors while balancing personal and professional relationships.

Starring Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, the actress will have a shorter time at 19, but will continue in production. The cast also includes Chandra Wilson (Miranda) and James Pickens Jr. (Webber).

Showrunner Krista Vernoff has revealed what fans can expect from the season, and whether they might be surprised by a return of one of the main characters.



Can Derek return again?

Derek Shepherd, played by Patrick Dempsey, was introduced in the first episode as the new assistant and head of neurosurgery at Seattle Grace Hospital.

Over the seasons, the character was winning over fans, and even married Addison in a complicated relationship.

Subsequently, Derek grew closer to Meredith, and they both ended up getting married. However, the character’s life was cut short when he died in an accident, still in season 11.

Vernoff, the showrunner of the series, commented on the possibilities of the actor being able to return to the character in the 19th season. According to her, there were no conversations about the matter, although it would be clear that he would return in a flashback (via ScreenRant).

‘I would never say never. I will say this. There have been no conversations about it at this point. But never say never,’ she said.

The character’s death had a huge impact on the series, leaving fans and characters devastated by the event. Fan theories suggest he never died, although it’s hard to believe them.

Even though he died, the character even appeared in season 17, but in one of Meredith’s dreams, while she was fighting Covid-19.

Grey’s Anatomy can be watched through Star+. The 18th season, inclusive, is already on the platform.

