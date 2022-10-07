Guto Ferreira minimizes Coritiba’s defeat to Palmeiras: “Kind of a discard game” | coritiba

Coach Guto Ferreira played down the defeat suffered by Coritiba, against leader Palmeiras, this Thursday, in São Paulo.

Despite the negative result, the commander understands that the club’s table made the setback not so bad for Coxa, even citing it as a “discard game”.

The comparison takes place in relation to the stumbling blocks of opponents, who fight against relegation. In addition, the team has one less game to play in the championship.

The table made it not so bad for us (the defeat). Kind of a discard game. The fact that we entered the field with two games less – and outside the relegation zone, allowed for less pressure in the match.” — Said coach Guto Ferreira.

Early goal, dead ball as a problem

The defense was one of Coritiba’s biggest problems in the match – especially the dead ball. In the press conference, the coach highlighted the strength of the opponent and the two goals to justify the lack of a reaction on the part of the team.

– We conceded a goal very early, then we balanced it out. Then, the second goal belongs to the Brazilian champion. A totally unusual move. We made a mistake in allowing the pass. From that point on, if it’s difficult to play 0-0 with them, 2-0 is even more difficult – he concluded.

Guto Ferreira played down the result away from home.

The result leaves Coxa in 16th place, with 31 points. However, the club has one less game, against São Paulo, which will be played on October 20th.

Coritiba returns to the field against RB Bragantino, on Sunday, at 6 pm, at Couto Pereira. The match is valid for the 31st round of the Brasileirão.

Coritiba vs Bragantino: 10/09, Sunday, 6pm – Couto Pereira

Athletico vs Coritiba: 10/16, Sunday, 6pm – Arena da Baixada

São Paulo vs Coritiba: 10/20, Thursday, 8pm – Morumbi