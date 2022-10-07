Harry Potter | Tom Felton recalls the moment Alan Rickman yelled at him

Actor Tom Felton, the Draco Malfoy of the Harry Potter franchise, took to his social media to remember a moment behind the scenes of the films in which he made a mistake that caused Alan Rickman to yell at him.

As part of the publicity of his memoir, Beyond the Wand (In addition to the Wand, in free translation), Felton shared a behind-the-scenes story from the set of Harry Potter on what Rickman cursed him.

The actor reveals that after accidentally stepping on the cover of Rickman many times, the actor turned to him and said: “Don’t step on my f***ing cover”. Felton admits that stepping on the cover of Rickman basically suffocated him, as the cape was draped directly around his neck, and he remembers that the late actor looked at him with “a look like you never want to see”.

Check out what Felton shared below:

“Eventually, Alan Rickman told me in no uncertain terms, ‘Don’t step on my fucking cover.’ I kind of laugh. The Death Eaters and I kind of looked at each other like ‘Is he kidding?’ It quickly became clear that he was definitely not kidding. In the next take, the director was very interested and asked me to walk as close to Alan as possible. And we reached the middle of the great hall before [som de asfixia]. You must remember that the cape was attached to the neck. Almost killed the poor man. He turned around and gave me a look you never want to see. Fortunately, in the next take, someone else stepped on his cover. So that kind of took the attention off me. But I will never forget the words ‘Don’t step on my fucking cape.’

