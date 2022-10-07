Hideo Kojima’s new game confirms actress Elle Fanning in the cast

Still without a confirmed title, the next project of Hideo Kojima confirmed the casting of a name in the cast. It’s about the actress Elle Fanningwhich will lend voice, appearance and performance to one of the characters in the game.

The discovery took place during the event PAX Australia. The Kojima Productions booth featured a mysterious poster, accompanied by a QR Code. When scanned, the code takes the user to the developer’s website and, within the domain, the poster can be seen in its entirety.

The publicity poster.Source: Kojima Productions

Younger sister of actress Dakota Fanning, Elle has already participated in productions such as neon demon, maleficent and super 8. This will be the actress’ first time working on a game.

Hideo Kojima’s Mysterious Project

In addition to the photo, the image brings the question “Who am I?”. In another publicity art of the same project, the poster brings another question: “Where am I?”.

Kojima Productions is teasing a project in Melbourne, Australia at PAX https://t.co/Wtm7fL8pnh pic.twitter.com/GAo4GB3wUT — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) October 7, 2022

Kojima himself anticipated that the reveal was close — and several people had already killed the conundrum that the actress in question was Fanning by analyzing the teaser’s silhouette and face.

The developer also hinted that two big names are missing from the cast — and that they will also be presented during conferences or events, the last of which remains a mystery.

Other speculations point out that the actress Margaret Qualley, the Mama from Death Stranding, will also be on the project. Rumors from July 2022 indicate that the title is called Overdose and will have horror elements, but so far these details have not been confirmed by the developer.

It is also not possible to know if this is the same game from the producer that has the support of Xbox. There is also alleged information that a Death Stranding sequel is also in development.