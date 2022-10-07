“High wages”; Dismissal list with 7 names at Palmeiras was “celebrated” behind the scenes

O palm trees is very close to winning another title in the Brazilian Championship. The team swims in the competition, beat Coritiba without making much effort and the crowd is excited about the great football that Abel’s men are playing. The confrontation against Paraná was also worth the debut of the boy Endrick, who almost scored a goal.

Internally, another situation was also “celebrated”. The adjustments that Verdão took in the season to release some players. The UOL Esportes portal put some athletes who were released and today are not even performing in the new teams. This just shows that the planning – in this sense – was very well done by the board and also by coach Abel.

The first two were the outputs of Felipe Melo and William, who are in Fluminense and are reserves. The first had a strong connection with Verdão and would even like to stay, but the decision was made and there was no reversal. Already “Bigode” was dear to the group, but he was no longer performing as expected and Palmeiras decided to release him.

Another case was with Deyverson, hero of the Libertadores tri title against Flamengo. The parties understood that it was time to end a cycle and that was good for the Club, which hired new players for the position. Danilo Barbosa and Matheus Fernandes also followed this line and produced little since leaving Palmeiras. The second has not entered the field since September 4th. All those mentioned had high salaries.

O Renan is also considered a hit for Palmeiras, who first released him to Red Bull Bragantino, this season he was involved in an accident that resulted in the death of a motorcyclist. Of those sold, those who haven’t geared up yet went Patrick de Paula. He continues to struggle to gain space at Botafogo, but has been finding it difficult.