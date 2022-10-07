Hilary Swank will honor her late father with a due date

Hilary Swank participates this Friday, October 7th in the talk show of Drew Barrymore. The actress, who announced this week that she is pregnant for the first time at age 48, told Drew that she intends to honor her late father with the birth date of the twins.

Read+: Hilary Swank clarifies news about her pregnancy

Hilary lost her father in October 2021. Stephen Michael Swank was born on April 16, the same day for when the actress is scheduled to give birth in 2023.

She said during her appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show”:

“They should arrive on my father’s birthday”, she said, getting visibly emotional. “Yes I know. It is like, [uau].”

Hilary announced her pregnancy on “Good Morning America” ​​on Wednesday, while promoting her new ABC and Hulu series “Alaska Daily.”

“This is something I’ve wanted for a long time, and my next step is to be a mother. And not just one, but two.”, she said.

Read+: Hilary Swank stars in new TV series

Hilary’s happy news comes four years after she and husband Philip Schneider got married.

REBUTTING CRITICISM

Emmy Rossumfriend of Hilary, who acted with her in “You’re Not You”, celebrated in the comments section, the pregnancy of the actress, and even criticized a hater who doubted that the pregnant Hilary Swank “would live to see” the weddings of her parents. sons.

The troll wrote: “YOU ARE NOT 50 YEARS OLD? You’ll be 70 when they graduate from college. Maybe I’m alive to see their wedding.”

Read+: Hilary Swank Sells Los Angeles Mansion

Rossum couldn’t take it and replied to the troll with the letters “Gfy”, which means “go if you fdr”.

The Oscar winner cradled her belly in a floral dress in the post, which came shortly after she announced she is expecting twins with her husband Philip Schneider.

NEW SERIES ON TV

Hilary Swank is the protagonist of the drama series “Alaska Daily”, created by Tom McCarthy for the ABC network, which premieres on October 6 on television.

In the series, she plays Eileen, a journalist from New York who moves to Alaska in order to start a new life, after some problems she’s been through. She seeks a clean start and seeks redemption both personally and professionally after joining a daily subway newspaper in Anchorage.

follow Otox at the Google News and receive alerts on the main news about celebrities, soap operas, series, entertainment and more!