How do you know if your processor has burned out?

To know if your processor has burned out, you need to keep an eye out for some signs and behaviors that indicate this type of problem. As many people do not know exactly what these signs are, today we are going to present an article with all the necessary information for you to know if your computer’s processor is burned or not.

Check out our tips

What is a computer’s processor?

The processor, also known as the CPU, is a fundamental part of the proper functioning of a computer. That is, if there is a problem with the processor, the computer will not work. In direct translation, CPU means “central processing unit”, and so the processor is like the brain of the computer.

It makes the necessary connections and interactions between other components so that they work correctly. In addition, he is also responsible for understanding the information that is sent by the programs on the devices, allowing them to work correctly.

They are placed on the motherboard and there are several different models with different capacities, which make them more powerful and powerful, capable of processing heavier programs such as games, for example.

What can cause processor problems?

One of the biggest problems encountered with a processor is when it burns out, although it can be damaged for other reasons as well. One of them is yours shelf life. Like any component, the processor also has a lifespan in which it will work as it should, but over time it wears out and this can cause damage and even break down for good.

This time is usually around 5 years. Of course it’s not a rule, a processor can last more than 5 years without problems, but if yours is more than 5 years old and has some kind of error, it could be the cause.

Another common problem that can affect the processor is the overheating, and so if you perform heavier tasks on your computer such as editing or more powerful games, you must have a good internal cooling system, such as good quality coolers. That’s because usually when running these programs, the computer heats up too much, and this can bring damage not only to the processor, but to other parts as well.

The ideal is to keep the temperature below 50 degrees Celsius, and some programs help to keep control of that temperature.

Another thing that can burn or damage the processor is the so-called overclocking, which is when the user configures the CPU to run faster than its default clock. This can overload the component and cause damage.

Finally, as it is an electronic component, the processor is also susceptible to damage due to power overload, either because of high voltage spikes or even in the event of lightning. A tip is to use power strips, DPS devices, and also sources that are of good quality, which have, for example, Active PFC.

first symptoms

To start identifying a processor problem, you need to keep an eye out for some symptoms that can happen early on. That’s because often the CPU doesn’t burn overnight.

These are signs that are impossible to ignore, as the computer will still not work properly. First, if it has a problem when connecting. If you turn on the computer, it makes noises that it is turning on, the cooler works, but the operating system does not loadthis is a sign of a processor problem.

It can also happen that he calls, but immediately turn off alone. Or, if the operating system loads, the screen freezes shortly afterward. Finally, always keep an eye out if the famous “blue screen of death” appears in Windows, this could be a sign.

In these cases mentioned, it may be possible that the problem is also in other components, not necessarily in the processor, so that’s why it’s necessary to do some tests to identify if the problem is really in it or not.

Identifying if the problem may not be in other components

If your computer exhibits some of the symptoms presented above, you need to do some tests to make sure that the problem is really with the processor or not. These are relatively simple tests to perform, and you don’t need to be a professional in the area to do so.

Check if lines appear on the screen

When you turn on your computer, if a few lines of white text appear, it could be a sign that the problem is not with the processor. That’s because it means that the operating system is loading properly, and this is a function of the processor, so it is performing its function and the problem could be with another component.

Keep an eye out for the motherboard beeps

For those who turn on the computer constantly, they already know by heart which are the correct beeps from the motherboard when the device is working normally, so right away they already identify if something is wrong. Even those who don’t have this idea, if the computer presents an error, they can try to hear these beeps that indicate the type of problem encountered.

Check out what some of these beeps mean:

1 Short Beep = System started normally

2 Short Beeps = CMOS (Bios) Setting Error

1 Long and 1 Short Beep = Memory or Motherboard Error

1 Long and 2 Short Beeps = Video Card or Monitor Error

1 long beep and 3 short beeps = Keyboard Error

1 long beep and 9 short beeps = Rom Bios error (physical problem with the same Bios)

Long Continuous Beeps = Problem with RAM

Continuous Short Beeps = Power Problem (source normally)

That is, when the problem is in the processor, the beep remains normal, that is, 1 short beep. If it presents these other types of beeps, it is a sign that the problem is in another component.

Seeing the processor up close

People who already have some experience with computers can still try to open the computer to physically take a look at the motherboard in search of some kind of defect there. To do this, the computer must be completely turned off, including the power cords unplugged. In the case of notebooks, you need to remove the battery.

By looking at the motherboard and CPU, you can see if there is any physical damage to the part or even see if there is a connection problem between the power cables and the RAM memory, plugging them in again and retesting.

Processor burned, now what?

Unfortunately, in the case of more permanent damage such as if the part burns out, it needs to be replaced immediately. Both so you can go back to using your computer normally and to prevent it from causing damage to other components.

For those who have experience with this, it is possible to buy and make this exchange at home, but for those who do not have it, the ideal is to take it to a technical assistance, if possible from the manufacturer itself for more warranty. In this way, people who are professionals will make this exchange correctly and properly.