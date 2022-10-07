How to Mute WhatsApp Conversations Forever | Technology

Some WhatsApp groups can be hard to bear: lots of “good morning” messages, kitten GIFs, fake news, among so many other reasons.

Unfortunately, leaving the group can create a “climate” (even with the update that allows you to “sneak out”). So, it’s important to know how to mute a group so you don’t receive notifications and be able to check messages whenever you want.

The app allows you to mute these groups indefinitely. Before, it was only possible to do so for a period of one year.

How to mute conversation forever

Search for the conversation or group you want to mute; Click and hold on the item, and click on the speaker icon in the top bar of the app – another option is to open the conversation or group, click on the name and select “mute notifications“; In the window that appears next, choose the option “Ever“.

If you want to undo and get back to receiving notifications for a conversation, just redo the process and disable the mute options.

See how to update WhatsApp

If you don’t see the option to mute a conversation forever, your app may be out of date. To migrate to a newer version, follow this step by step:

Go to the Play Store (Android) or App Store (Apple) and search for “Whatsapp“; On the application page, see if there is a button with the title “Update“; Click in “Update” and wait for the download; The app will restart and will be up to date.

Important: if instead of “Update”, the button has the message “Open”, the application is already in the latest version available.

