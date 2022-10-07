Hugo Souza alleges personal problem once again and is low in Flamengo; trend is goalkeeper to leave the club in 2023

The ESPN.com.br report found that the goalkeeper claimed personal problems for not traveling with the group to the match against Cuiabá, this Saturday (7)

O Flamengo face the cuiabá this Saturday (8), at 7 pm, for round 31 of the Brazilian. The team that will enter with reserves will not have goalkeeper Hugo.

The report of ESPN.com.br found out that the athlete claimed personal problems for not traveling with the group. As a result, he ended up being cut off from the relationship.

This is not the first time the athlete has been left out of a game. In July 2021, against the Atlético-MGHugo was also discharged for the same reason and, at the time, did not travel to Belo Horizonte.

Red-black promise after a meteoric start in the red-black goal, he accumulated flaws and ended up losing confidence.

Much criticized by the fans, the goalkeeper’s relationship is a little more worn out and should not stay at the club for the next season.

In the case of loan offers, since an advantageous purchase to the club is unlikely due to the goalkeeper phase, the board will not make it difficult to release.

As informed to ESPN in first hand, not even Dorival Jr. will be with the reserve team for the match. But all according to the schedule of the commission and with the approval of the football department.

He will stay at Ninho do Urubu to train the first team with an eye on the confrontation against Corinthianson Wednesday (12), for the first leg of the Brazil’s Cup.

Sole related holder, saints is one of the three goalkeepers on the list. Diego Alves and Matheus Cunha are the others.