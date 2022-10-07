Hunger can increase depending on what time you eat; understand – News

The time at which you eat has a direct impact on energy expenditure, appetite and also the process of fat tissue growth. The discovery was made by researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, in Boston (USA), and published in an article in the scientific journal Cell Metabolism, on Tuesday (4).

The team already knew, based on previous studies, that eating later had an impact on weight gain, but they wanted to understand what mechanisms were at work in this behavior.

“We found that eating four hours later makes a significant difference to our hunger levels, the way we burn calories after eating, and the way we store fat,” said Dr. Chronobiology from the Division of Sleep and Circadian Disorders at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

The work involved monitoring 16 patients who had BMI (body mass index) in the overweight or obese range. They were divided into two groups, with different feeding protocols.





The first adopted a strictly scheduled time for the first meals of the day. The second received the same meals, but four hours later.

They were also instructed in the three weeks prior to follow-up to maintain fixed sleep and wake times. In the three days before the start of the study, they were already on the same diet that would be used.

In the lab, they regularly documented hunger and appetite, as well as providing blood samples throughout the day, body temperature data, and energy expenditure.

By analyzing the results of the blood samples, the scientists identified that the group that ate later had changes in the levels of leptin and ghrelin, hormones that regulate appetite and that influence our desire to eat more.

Leptin, which signals satiety, decreased over 24 hours among those who ate later, compared with the group that maintained earlier meal times.

The late-eating group also burned calories at a slower rate and “exhibited adipose tissue gene expression to increase adipogenesis and decrease lipolysis,” which, in effect, means having an easier time growing fat.

This is the first time that scientists have identified converging physiological and molecular mechanisms that link late eating to an increased risk of obesity.

The group intends to carry out further studies to consider other variables that may be associated with mealtimes.



