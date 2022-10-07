‘I don’t know if I was born for this’

Brazilian striker is one of the great highlights of English football at the start of the 2022/23 season

Since arriving at Arsenal, Gabriel Jesus became one of the protagonists of the team of Mikel Arteta. In a new top scorer phase, the striker has already scored five goals in 10 games, in addition to giving four assists.

In an interview with BT Sport led by former defender Ferdinand Riverthe Brazilian revealed that he would like to win the Premier League being a top scorer. However, it has competition from the ‘machine’ Erling Haaland.

The ex-palm trees exuded sincerity in stating that he is not like the Norwegian, but that he works daily to always be evolving in his career and, at the end of the season, reach the mark of 30 goals and the artillery of the English league.

“I understand that I’m not like Haaland. Haaland is a natural, he’ll score two or three every game like he’s in high school. He was born for this. I don’t know if I was bornbut I can improve”, said Jesus.

“That’s why I improve to score as much as I can and help the team. I want to score 30 goals in the season“, he added.

In the current edition of the Premier League, Gabriel Jesus has five goals in eight gamesoccupying the 4th placement on the scorers table. Already the leader in the question is precisely Erling Haaland. the player of Manchester City has amazing 14 goals in the same number of matches.