‘I had to respect what was happening’

Asked at a press conference about Varela playing little, coach is direct and cites the moment of another Flamengo full-back

After the goalless draw with International fur Braziliancoach Dorival Jr., from Flamengowas questioned at the press conference about the reason for the side Varela to be acting little in the team and ended up being direct in the answer.

“Rodinei’s immediate replacement, especially when he managed to grow, is Matheuzinho, who was also doing great performances with the team that had been playing in the Brasileirão. Varela’s arrival was important. needs a sequel of games and maybe he was one of the few that didn’t have that opportunity with me.”

“But I needed to respect what was happening. Matheuzinho reached a great condition within the squad and was deserving an opportunity to compete with Rodinei. I think Varela’s moment will come.”

So far, Varela has been on the field in three matches with the Flamengo shirt, two for the Brasileirão and one for the CONMEBOL Libertadores. Adding up all the time he was on the field, the side played for about 60 minutes.