‘I had to respect what was happening’

Admin 19 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 7 Views

Asked at a press conference about Varela playing little, coach is direct and cites the moment of another Flamengo full-back

After the goalless draw with International fur Braziliancoach Dorival Jr., from Flamengowas questioned at the press conference about the reason for the side Varela to be acting little in the team and ended up being direct in the answer.

“Rodinei’s immediate replacement, especially when he managed to grow, is Matheuzinho, who was also doing great performances with the team that had been playing in the Brasileirão. Varela’s arrival was important. needs a sequel of games and maybe he was one of the few that didn’t have that opportunity with me.”

“But I needed to respect what was happening. Matheuzinho reached a great condition within the squad and was deserving an opportunity to compete with Rodinei. I think Varela’s moment will come.”

So far, Varela has been on the field in three matches with the Flamengo shirt, two for the Brasileirão and one for the CONMEBOL Libertadores. Adding up all the time he was on the field, the side played for about 60 minutes.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Who is the 23-year-old star who plays in the Netherlands and ‘threatens’ Haaland’s numbers in European football

PSV player has been doing damage in the Dutch Championship In addition to all ESPN …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved