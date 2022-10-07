Iguodala defends Jordan Poole after fight with Green

While we wait for more details on the Jordan Poole and Draymond Green feud during a Golden State Warriors workout, veteran Andre Iguodala decided to speak up.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! sports, the discussion was the product of a supposed change in Poole’s behavior. According to the journalist, some Warriors players were angry with the situation and, therefore, Green ended up expressing his frustrations.

However, trying to refute what was reported, Iguodala used his official profile on twitter to defuse the fight and defend Jordan Poole. “What we’re not going to do is talk nonsense about my boy Poole. He is a boy of good character. I don’t want to know the rest. straight from the source”.

In addition, it is worth remembering that both Green and Poole have contracts expiring at the end of the season. In other words, the tension of the negotiations seems to be impacting the duo.

However, the fact that Iguodala defends one side reinforces the news that the Jumper Brazil gave yesterday, that Green must be the one to be punished. In fact, this won’t be the first time the Warriors have punished the veteran for arguments. However, a physical aggression by Green against a teammate is unprecedented.

In 2018, the forward argued with Kevin Durant during a game. At the time, he called the winger a “bitch”. However, the teammates separated both, already in the locker room.

So, if the Warriors want to repeat last year’s campaign, they will have to calm the spirits among the athletes. Incidentally, that’s nothing coach Steve Kerr can’t handle. In 1995, he was punched by Michael Jordan during a Chicago Bulls practice. Even so, he won three titles as a player alongside the biggest star in basketball.

Finally, it is worth remembering that the Warriors will debut the season on the 18th, when they will host the Los Angeles Lakers.

